DFW Airport Newest Amenities Aims To Make Travel Less Stressful

The DFW Airport has introduced some innovative upgrades in the Terminal C renovation that no other airport has. Briana Tozour/Unsplash

The Dallas Fort Worth Airport has been expanding terminal C and it now features some amenities that no other airport offers. CBS DFW reports that these new upgrades are aimed at looking to make your travel easier and safer.

One of their upgrades allows you to place a food order for any restaurant in the airport and it will be delivered to you at your gate. CBS DFW even says it could possibly be delivered via a robot. From meal delivery to HVAC system upgrades, the airport is continuing to work to keep travelers safer and healthy.

Vice President of Revenue Management & Customer Experience Kenneth Buchanan told CBS News that the HVAC system upgrades have new technology that circulates clean air free of contaminants. Terminal C expansion includes smart restrooms for all travelers and even upgrades for the littlest traveler.

DFW Airport is introducing travelers to Pluie. Pluie is a new technology that sanitizes the changing table in only a minute. CBS DFW says that every time the changing table closes, Pluie's UV-C light eliminates harmful bacteria and viruses to keep children healthy. Pluie's technology includes a retractable safety strap that doesn't collect dirt when not being used. Pluie eliminates harsh chemicals and means less staff cleaning time. DFW Airport executives are hoping to expand Pluie to the other terminals. The new amenities also include large digital information screens and dynamic glass windows. Terminal C now has four new gates that were part of the beginning renovations and the airport is preparing to build nine more new gates.