Dallas Company Working to Build Autonomous, Electric Boats

Dallas company looking to build electric boats. Maxi am Brunnen/Unsplash

Tesla was the driving force behind semi-autonomous electric vehicles and now a local Dallas company is wanting to do the same for boating. Dallas News reports Grapevine-based Alloy, is working to build an electric boat that's able to avoid other boats, dock, and drive itself from place to place.

The company has a software prototype and wants to bring a product to the market in 2024. CEO Brandon Cotter worked on 11 other startups before co-founding Alloy. Cotter grew up on the water, and the idea for his product came to him as he was sitting in the back of his own boat. He had been reading about the car industry moving towards electric and self-driving cars, and he realized it was only a matter of time before someone jumped on the trend in the marine industry.

Dallas News says that Cotter co-founded the company with former MasterCraft Boats CEO John Dorton and Powell Kinney. The company is made up of a 10-person team that reaches across the world, from Dallas to Lille, France.

Cotter and Alloy is wrapping up a round of fundraising in Texas that netted the company $2.5 million dollars. The level of autonomy will depend on water conditions. According to Dallas News, if it's a clear day with very few boats on the water, the boat will drive itself from point to point. When it's windy, with more obstacles, the software may be limited.

Alloy hopes they can its own prototype boat by the end of the year. Cotter told Dallas News, that the company is teaming with another company to build the electric engine and batteries. The biggest challenge they face is energy storage. Batteries are much less energy dense than gasoline, and riding a boat through water takes more energy than moving a car down the road.