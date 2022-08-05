Texas Jury Orders Alex Jones To Pay Sandy Hook Parents $4 Million

Alex Jones has been ordered to pay Sandy Hook victims' families over $4 Million. Ecka Photography/Unsplash

A Texas jury has ordered radio host Alex Jones to pay over $4 million in compensatory damages to the parents of a child that was killed in the Sandy Hook Elementary School shooting. According to CBS DFW, this is the first time that Alex Jones has been held liable for continuing to claim that the school shooting was a hoax.

The jury will also decide how much Jones must pay in damages to the Lewis family, whose son Jesse was among those killed in the 2012 shooting in Newtown, Connecticut. The family had sought $150 million in compensation for defamation and emotional distress. According to CBS DFW, Jones' legal team tried to convince the jury to limit damages to $8, one dollar for each compensation charge they were considering. Alex Jones later said that any award over $2 million would sink him and his company. Alex Jones has seen his Infowars company banned from YouTube, Spotify, and Twitter for hate speech.

Jones also lost a similar suit brought against him by other families of victims and even an FBI agent who worked on the case. The Texas ruling could set the marker for other cases against Jones. The jury's ruling also raises questions about how Alex Jones & Infowars can continue to operate. CBS DFW reports Jones eventually conceded during the trial that the attack was real and that he was wrong to make those false claims. The victim's families said an apology was not enough and called on the jury to make Jones pay for the years of pain and suffering.