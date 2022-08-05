Irving Council Approves $30 MIllion Incentives for New Wells Fargo Campus

The Irving City Council has approved up to $30 million incentives for a planned Wells Fargo campus. Joao Vincent Lewis/Unsplash

The Irving City Council has finally agreed to award California-based banking giant Wells Fargo $30 million in financial support to build their new regional office campus in Las Colinas. According to Dallas News, the approval for the economic incentives passed with close to unanimous support. The planned business center will house 4,000 Wells Fargo when it is completed in 2026.

local developer KDC will build the massive 800,000 square-foot complex on 22 acres. It will be located on the corner of Las Colinas Boulevard and Promenade Parkway. The planned 10-story bank offices will be built on the shore of Lake Carolyn.

According to Dallas News, Irving's council approved up to $19 million in tax increment finance district funds to build a 4,000-space parking garage. Another economic incentive approved by the Irving council will give Wells Fargo up to $12 million, which goes toward the construction of the offices. The banking giant has stayed quiet about what its plans are for the office space and where the staff for the office will come from.

Dallas News says the planned Wells Fargo campus will be located near the Toyota Music Factory, the Westin Hotel, and the Irving Convention Center. The new Wells Fargo regional hub will be one of the largest new employment centers in North Texas. The approval from the council comes after previously approving over $18 million in incentives for New York-based financial firm giant Goldman Sachs to build a 5,000-employee office in downtown Dallas. This project comes as the city approved development for a mixed-use development on Las Colinas Boulevard that will include apartments, restaurants and retail space.