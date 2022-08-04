American Airlines Awards $300,000 in Scholarships to Children of Employees

American Airlines is handing out scholarships to children of its employees. Ross Sokolovski/Unsplash

American Airlines continues to find ways to give back to its employees. This time the Dallas-Fort Worth-based airline handed out $304,500 in scholarships to the children of its employees. Dallas News reports that American Airlines gave out $1.2 million through its Education Foundation fund, which gives scholarships to children of its staff, along with $1,000 to first-generation college students.

This year marks the most the company has given in a single year toward the scholarship program. The program was started in 1999 with US Airways and then it moved over to American when the two airlines merged. Each year the amount gradually increases. The funds are handed out through applications and given to students across the country. Dallas News reports that American has over 30,000 workers between its headquarters and the DFW International Airport, as well as other offices in the region.

Dallas News spoke to one student who received a scholarship, Laura Soto who is attending the University of Texas at Austin. She says the scholarship can help pay for schooling and books. Along with family benefits with American Airlines, she is able to fly home for free. Soto says she also worked on campus for 20 to 30 hours each week, to earn more money for tuition and housing. Dallas-based Southwest Airlines has a similar scholarship program for children of its employees. In 2021, the airlines gave over $110,000 in scholarships to 17 students. The scholarship help comes as families struggle amid high inflation and increased costs on everything.