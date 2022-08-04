New Fort Worth Restaurant Does Not Allow Cellphones

There's a new restaurant opening in Fort-Worth and has two rules, you have to wear a jacket and must surrender your cell phone to the host. Davey Gravy/Unsplash

Fort Worth has welcomed its newest restaurant Caterina. According to Fort-Worth Telegram, this is chef Tim Love's fourth restaurant opening in the past three years in Fort Worth. His Italian restaurant is just the latest in a lineup of eateries.

The restaurant appears like your average fancy restaurant. Caterina is situated inside the bustling Mule Alley. Caterina is a small intimate space that feels like it belongs inside Little Italy in Lower Manhattan. But here it sits in the midst of the Fort-Worth Stockyards. Love told Fort-Worth Telegram, that The Stockyards has to have more than steakhouses and burger shops, you need a Mexican place, an Italian place, and even a sushi place.

When Love talks about the dining experience at Caterina's, he mentions two rules that have to be followed. The first rule is jack required. Caterina sets itself apart as being Fort Worth's lone upscale dining experience. Love even said he had friends ask if they really have to wear jackets.

The second rule, and most surprising is no cell phones are allowed. According to Fort-Worth Telegram, the booths, bar, and seats are cell phone-free zones. When you enter the restaurant, you will have to surrender your cell phones to the host, who will place them in a bag and return them back to the patron, when they leave the restaurant.

Love says his intention is to have patrons fully invested in dining at Caterina's. But, what if someone needs to reach a patron? Well Love, says they can call the restaurant and a host will bring you a red rotary dial phone to you. Love will be serving American-Italian food.