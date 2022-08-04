Big 12 Title Game Staying at AT&T Stadium

The Big 12 title game will remain at AT&T Stadium. Pedro Mexicano/Unsplash

Now until 2025, when Texas and Oklahoma leave for the SEC, the Big 12 championship game will continue to be played at the home of the Dallas Cowboys. CBS DFW, reports that the extension was announced on Wednesday. The Big 12 title game will return to the 80,000-seat AT&T Stadium.

The decision was announced during Commissioner Brett Yormark's first week on the job. There was no championship game from 2011 to 2016, after the league was reduced to 10 teams. According to CBS DFW, the title game was brought back because they believe that the extra game would help get the league champion into the College Football Playoff.

Right now the Big 12 is set to include 14 teams in 2023-2024, with the addition of Cincinnati, Houston, BYU, and UCF. Right now, CBS DFW reports that the Big 12 could expand even more with the uncertainty around the PAC-12, which lost Southern California and UCLA to the Big Ten. These schools are making the switch in 2024. When the Big 12 launched in 1996, the first 13 championship games were played at the home stadiums of Kansas City Chiefs, Houston Texans, St. Louis Rams, and the Dallas Cowboys' old Texas Stadium in Irving.

AT&T Stadium has been the sole stadium for the title game since 2009, similar to the Big 12 basketball tournament in Kansas City, Missouri. CBS DFW, reports that the men's and women's basketball tournaments have been hosted in Kansas City since 2010 and will continue through 2027.