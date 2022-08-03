The Dallas Cowboys Are Now the Most Valuable Team

Arlington is now home to the most valuable sports team in the U.S. with the Dallas Cowboys. Pedro Mexicano/Unsplash

The Dallas Cowboys are now worth an estimated $7 billion. Right now the average NFL team is worth $4.1 billion, which is an 18% increase from 2021. A new report from Sportico puts the Cowboys above second-place New York Yankees.

Right behind the Cowboys is the Los Angeles Rams, worth almost $6 billion. CBS DFW reports the least valuable franchise is the Cincinnati Bengals, worth a mere $2.8 billion. The new report from Sportico shows that 16 NFL teams have a value of around $4 billion. Right now there are only four NBA and three MLB franchises that have a value of around $4 billion.

Cowboys owner Jerry Jomes first bought the team in 1989 for only $180 million. Since then, the team has entered a partnership with crypto platform Blockchain.com, opened their $1.5 billion headquarters and training complex "The Star," in Frisco and built the massive AT&T Stadium in Arlington.

According to ESPN, Sportico's calculations are pulled from interviews with bankers, lawyers, team executives, owners and consultants, and public documents involved in the sport. Just recently the Denver Broncos were sold to the Walton-Penner family group for almost $5 billion. The sale is still pending approval but is a record price paid for a North American team.

Cowboys Executive Vice President Stephen Jones told ESPN, that for those who love sports, it's a great platform for business: whether it's real estate technology or Legends. The Dallas Cowboys now enter the 2022-2023 season as the most valuable franchise in American sports.