North Texas School Districts Hiring Bus Drivers Amid Shortage

Multiple school districts in North Texas are scrambling to hire bus drivers before the start of the school year. Megan Lee/Unsplash

The school year is drawing even closer for school districts across North Texas. This is leading to a mass hiring of school bus drivers by multiple school districts. CBS DFW reports that North Texas are facing a bus driver shortage. Right now Frisco ISD is looking to fill around 50 positions, this includes drivers, bus monitors, and crossing guards.

In order to draw more applicants, the pay rate of $2.50 was raised to $22 an hour with paid benefits. They also include a $1,000 signing bonus as well as paying for CDL training. They are considering any viable candidate, including the stay-at-home mom. CBS DFW reports that the district allows employees to bring their kids to school and even bring their kids to work on the bus.

Lake Worth ISD Mary Neshyba told CBS DFW that their main focus right now is finding drivers because they are key in setting the tone for the beginning and end of the school day with students. Right now Lake Worth Independent School District is rewarding their current drivers who help find drivers. Neshyba said that our current drivers know the quality of who the district wants to bring in. Lake Worth is paying $19 an hour and is guaranteeing five hours of work a day.

If they fail to fill the positions by the first day of school, CBS DFW reports that other bus drivers will pick up the additional routes or use other staff that happen to have a CDL to take on the routes as well.