Victory Park Restaurant Imoto Closed For Good

Chef Kent Rathbun forced to close Imoto for good. Adrien Olichon/Unsplash

Victory Park is home to some of Dallas' best restaurants. Unfortunately one of the more popular restaurants in the area Imoto unfortunately has closed its doors for good. Dallas News reports that Imoto owner and operator Kent Rathbun opened his restaurant in 2019 and served the final meal Saturday night.

Unfortunately, the pandemic made it more difficult to operate, in part to all of the changes in the industry. Rathbun owns multiple restaurants and worked hard to keep Imoto going, but could not make it through all the challenges of 2020. Rathbun told Dallas News, that they ended up burning through most of their cash and were unable to recoup their losses.

Victory Park is a tough place to run a restaurant, and Rathbun says that Imoto may not have been the right fit for the area. With Imoto closed for good, Dallas News says that Rathbun is turning his focus to an Italian restaurant he plans to open with his wife. It will open at 7709 Inwood Road, selling pizzas and pasta, with an opening scheduled for sometime in September.

Rathbun is also converting his barbecue catering into a permanent trailer, along Katy Trail. Dallas News reports that they are anticipating opening on Sept. 1, which will serve their curbside BBQ on the weekends. While the rest of the week, they sell breakfast tacos, sandwiches, pastries, salads, coffee, and tea. Dallas News says that like any good businessman, Rathbun is looking to move his Imoto staff into his two new planned concepts.