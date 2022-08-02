Tarrant County Commissioners Court Approves Funding for Air Conditioners

The Tarrant County Commissioners have agreed to give $180,000 to Meals on Wheels to provide A/C units to the most vulnerable. Tim Mossholder/Unsplash

As the summer heat continues to be unbearable, the Tarrant County Commissioners Court just approved a $180,000 grant agreement with Meals on Wheels, to provide air conditioners for the most vulnerable residents. The commissioners reached a unanimous decision during their Tuesday meeting. The Star-Telegram reports that Meals on Wheels will be able to pay for 180 units.

This new agreement targets households that are disabled, elderly, low-income, fixed-income, and grandparents who are raising grandchildren. CBS DFW reports that with this extreme heat we are experiencing, this is a serious need within Tarrant County, and this joint effort between Tarrant County and Meals on Wheels will help some of the most vulnerable in the county.

Several agencies will refer households including: The Aging Disability Resource Center, Community, Resource Connection Group, and several other Tarrant County social service providers who serve the vulnerable. CBS DFW says that anyone in need of an air conditioning unit should call their social worker or case manager. Their case manager or social worker will then contact Meals on Wheels to issue the referral. For those without a case manager or social worker can contact the Tarrant County Aging and Disability Resource Center or the Tarrant County Department of Human Services.

According to The Star-Telegram, emergency responders in Dallas-Fort Worth have received over 400 heat-related calls this summer, which is a 115.6% increase from last year. Also, since May 10, many elderly people have died as a result of hyperthermia, and most had no access to air conditioning.