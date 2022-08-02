Fort Worth Activist Darryl Washington Giving Away A/C Units to Veterans

Darryl Washington is helping veterans across Fort Worth and giving them a free A/C unit. RK/Unsplash

As the heat continues to bear down on the Dallas Fort-Worth region, volunteers along with Darryl Washington are helping those in need. WFAA reports that most people are beating the heat by spending time at the Martin Luther King Jr. Center in Fort Worth. Mr. Washington is delivering free air conditioning units to veterans and seniors in need.

One veteran who received the gift of cool air is local veteran Robert Burks. Burks has been forced to beat the heat by leaving his home and going to a cooler place, like the MLK Center. Burks is forced to leave his home, because during the summer weather, his home becomes hotter than outside.

He usually spends the summer months sitting in the shade of a tree in his front yard. He has been spending years living without properly working air conditioning. As the area has seen, temperatures can often reach above 100 degrees. Burks now has a cool home thanks to Washington and his team of volunteers. Washington has been giving away free window air conditioning units to veterans and senior citizens.

Washington uses help from the MLK Center to find those who are in need of keeping cool during the summer. Currently, they are focusing on veterans throughout the Dallas-Fort Worth area. According to WFAA, Washington has been running this giveaway for years now, after learning about so many people struggling with no working air conditioning in their homes.

Washington was once a boxer who ended up becoming a community activist in the D-FW area. His drive to help those in need, come from his experience being in a large family, where everyone looked out for each other. He turned that experience into helping those in his community, when they need help.