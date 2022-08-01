School is Back for Students in 5 Dallas ISD Schools

Students at five different Dallas ISD schools are back for another school year. MChe Lee/Unsplash

The school year has arrived for several schools in the Dallas Independent School District. This day also marks the first day for the district's new superintendent. According to Fox 4, five schools have begun their school year. These five schools follow the school day redesign schedule, giving them an extra five weeks of instruction.

The new schedule was made to make up for the learning loss caused by the pandemic and the disruptions that stem from that. The school day redesign schedule was actually first put into place last year. Edna Rowe Elementary principal Aaron Joseph told Fox 4, that the added days of instruction, did have an impact. Research showed that teachers and students want the opportunity to utilize more time, slow down, and create opportunities of enrichment for students.

Fox 4 reports that along with the start of school, today marks the start of the year for Dallas ISD's superintendent Stephanie Elizalde. She is taking over the position previously held by Dr. Michael Hindoos, who retired at the end of last year's school year.

While another 41 Dallas schools start next week, the bulk of schools in the district begins on Aug. 15. Along with five Dallas schools, students within the Athens School District started on Monday as well. This early start helps the district fit in enough instruction days, while still ending the year at the end of May. The new superintendent will now have to take control of a school district that is inside a region that continues to see COVID cases increase, while also focusing on what measures need to be in place to prevent COVID cases within the schools.