Abandoned Trailer Starts Three Fires in Kaufman

Authorities of Kaufman County are searching for a driver who was pulling a burning trailer that ignited three separate fires. Spencer Davis/Unsplash

Investigators are looking for a person who was driving a burning trailer that started multiple fires near Kaufman. According to Fox 4, the fires broke out after whoever was driving the burning trailer, took it down two county roads. The unidentified driver unhitched his burning trailer on a bridge and fled the scene. Authorities eventually arrived and gained control of the fire.

Fire crews are battling the flames, with three fires about 20% contained. Nine homes were evacuated out of precaution, but the evacuated order was lifted. Fortunately, no injuries were reported. Two sheds were destroyed, as well as a mobile home. Firefighters from Kaufman and volunteer crews from around the area in Crandall, Kemp, Scurry, Terrell, Mabank, and College Mound, quickly responded to help.

WFAA reports that a total of 8 acres were burned. One homeowner in the fire's path Michele Todd, told WFAA that she was prepared to leave but decided to stay after her pets hid under her home. She quickly used to a hose around the house to keep the ground wet until a neighbor came by with a large fire extinguisher. The house was surrounded by the fire. Investigators spoke to witnesses who saw the driver pulling the burning trailer and leaving behind a path of destruction before he ditched his trailer.

Kaufman Fire Chief Ronnie Davis told WFAA that it's shocking how someone can be driving with a trailer that's on fire and not know. The three fires first broke out around 12 p.m. Sunday.