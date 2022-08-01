New HGTV Reality Show Challenges Home Flippers to make $1 Million in Dallas

Participants have just six months and $1,000 to make $1 million on the Dallas housing market Naomi Hebert/Unsplash

HGTV is launching a new reality show looking to prove that out-of-state home flippers can make some serious money in Dallas' real estate market. Dallas News reports that Flip to a Million is a new series premiering very soon and will drop two couples: Jason and EJ Williams from Chicago and Jon and Dani Wrobel from Long Island, New York. These two couples will be dropped in Dallas, a city unknown to them in a house-flipping competition.

The new show is geared toward proving that in the real estate industry, it's possible to start with zero and turn it into a fortune. Each couple has a budget of $1,000 and they will buy, renovate, and sell properties in Dallas with a goal of selling a house for $1 million in only six months.

North Texas has seen an increase in the house-flipping industry since a year ago. According to Dallas News, investors have flipped a record 2,675 D-FW single-family homes and condos, making up 13% of all sales in the area. HGTV has found their footing in Texas. Chip and Joanna Gaines built their empire in the Waco area. Million Dollar Listing's star Fredrik Eklund opened his luxury real estate firm. Now, Million Dollar Listing Los Angeles star Tracy Tutor is looking at coming to the Lone Star State, and growing her real estate team beyond California for the first time, with the addition of local agent Breah Brown.

According to The Real Deal, the Williams' first project will be a main bathroom renovation project, while the Wrobels first moments in Dallas, will give them a finder's fee on a house sale.