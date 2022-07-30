Grass Fire in Glenn Heights Burned Close to Homes But No Damage

Firefighters managed to contain a grass fire in Glenn Heights. Matt C/Unsplash

A grass fire in Glenn Heights has burned hundreds of acres and even threatened a lot of news. Fox 4 reports that people in a nearby neighborhood were splashing buckets of water on the flames. Firefighters from several cities managed to respond and get the fire under control.

After a week of fires across the metroplex, residents are thankful none of their homes were destroyed. The fire was sparked around 3:30 p.m. One local resident Juan Perez spoke to Fox 4, telling him he saw the Balch Springs fire and the damage it caused, so he was glad that his home was safe after getting a call from his family. Perez's family's backyard was dangerously close to the fire line. His family and others spent the evening watering yards and homes in case another fire ignited.

Conditions across North Texas are still dangerously dry. Homes along three streets including Mesa Wood Drive, Water Crest Lane, and Craddock Lane were evacuated. The fire is still under investigation. The Red Cross responded to the scene, but nobody needed immediate assistance. Glenn Heights City Manager David Hall told Fox 4, that he's glad this situation did not need like other fires across the metroplex.

The roads have been reopened and evacuations ended. There are several fires across Texas that are destroying homes and acres of land. The fire was located between the Lin Dell Estate and Mesa addition area of the city. This fire comes as Tarrant County issued a disaster declaration due to the wildfire threat.