Tarrant County Declares Disaster Declaration Amid Fire Threat

Fire threat prompts a disaster declaration in Tarrant County. Matt C/Unsplash

Tarrant County has issued a disaster declaration for wildfires. The Fort Worth Telegram reports that with fires sweeping across North Texas destroying homes and thousands of acres, Judge Glen Whitley signed an emergency declaration.

Tarrant County Fire Marshall Randy Renois says this declaration is preemptive, allowing everything to be put in place to respond to more wildfires. Last month a burn ban was in place, after the drought index reached 735. The index is getting closer to 800, leaving Renois not sure of what's going to happen after it hits 800.

According to the U.S. Drought Monitor, Tarrant County is under extreme or exceptional drought. Exceptional means the possibility of widespread crop losses, livestock deaths, high fire danger, and potential water shortages. North Texas is expected to receive some rain this weekend, but it's not enough to eliminate the wildfire risks. The last rainfall measured was June 3, and temperatures have now topped 100 degrees for over 30 days.

Fort Worth saw more than 300 grass fires between July 5th to 18th. The Fourth of July fireworks show was only nine minutes long because it ignited the banks of the Trinity River. According to the Fort Worth Telegram, Texas A&M Forest Service firefighters responded to 13 new wildfires which have burned nearly 446 acres across Texas.

The emergency declaration opens up the county to financial assistance, but they would need to be at a fiscal threshold to qualify for funding from the Federal Emergency Management Agency. Currently 97% of the state is under some level of drought.