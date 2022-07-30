Local Organizations Helping Balch Springs Fire Victims

Local non-profits are helping those who lost everything because of the Balch Springs fire. Matt C/Unsplash

On Monday, forty people lost everything because of the Balch Springs fire. Fox 4 News now reports that several non-profits are stepping up and helping the victims. Trusted World Foundation is handing out over $14,000 in clothes, toiletries, and more to help with starting life over.

The Balch Springs fire started as a grass fire and quickly spread, impacting 26 homes and destroying nine. Fox 4 spoke to the Soto family, who ended up losing everything during the Balch Springs fire. The Soto's said they were thankful for all the stuff they were given. The Sotos are currently calling Mesquite's Hampton Inn home for the time being.

Trusted World Foundation is handing out items that have been requested by the American Red Cross. This non-profit teams up with more than 300 schools, 24 law enforcement agencies, and the American Red Cross. The Red Cross does the counseling and casework, and the foundation brings the items to those in need.

Another family spoke to Fox 4, Wanda Ware, and her family also lost everything. Her husband Eric had a kidney removed just six days before the fire. As the fire was spreading, their son was asleep. She ended up having to bang on the window to get her son out. She ended up running back into her house to get her family dogs. The Balch Springs grass fire ended up spreading to 26 homes. As a heat advisory was in place and temperatures continued to rise, firefighters who responded had to take multiple breaks and work in shifts.