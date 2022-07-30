Dallas Calling on Residents to Report Overgrown Lots

City of Dallas asks residents to report overgrown lots to help curb grass fires. Dominik Sostmann/Unsplash

As fires continue to spread across North Texas, staff at the City of Dallas are calling on residents to report overgrown lots near residential structures. WFAA reports that staff in several city departments are looking for ways to reduce the risk of grass fire and property damage. This happens as dry conditions and high temperatures continue to rise and impact the region.

Crews are going throughout the city, mowing overgrown lots that were filled with dry grass and weeds. They are working to remove hazardous conditions. The dry conditions, high temperatures and the dry brush can fuel the fast-moving grass fires. According to WFAA, residents are encouraged to call 311 or use the app to report the violation. The city is encouraging property owners to cut the weeds themselves.

With the increased threat of fires, the city quickly responds to lots reported to 311. Staff are given 24 hours to assess the conditions. The city says this is all about proactive safety measures. The city is encouraging the public to report the overgrown lots at the same time as Tarrant County issued an emergency disaster declaration due to extreme drought conditions. The local declaration was signed by Judge Glen Whitely. According to WFAA, last year, Texas was 94% drought-free, but now over 97% of Texas is under a drought. The Dallas-Fort Worth area has gone 55 days without any rain. Dallas-Fort Worth is currently under a 56-day streak of no measurable rainfall, making it the longest dry streak in history. It's also on record of being the driest year with a a rain deficit of nearly 10 inches.