DFW Region Seeing Home Prices Rise More Than Other Texas Regions

Housing prices continue to rise in the Dallas-Fort Worth region. Ronnie George/Unsplash

The Dallas-Fort Worth is seeing home prices spiking more than any other major Texas area in the spring. Dallas News reports this comes as the housing market is slowing down in part due to rising mortgage rates.

The average home sale price grew 21.4% from a year ago to $425,000 in the D-FW area and 19.1% across Texas. The higher cost of buying a home along with the pressure of inflation, has led to less buyers making deals. In the Dallas-Fort Worth region, 28,354 single-family home sales declined 6.6% from a year ago, and Texas overall, home sales fell 5.6%.

Dallas News says that the data could be a sign of a transition in the real estate market. According to Jim Gaines, an economist at Texas A&M University, said that rising interest rates, price increases has slowed home sales during the second quarter of the year. It's possible that if inventory increases and home sale price appreciation slows, Texas could see a pre-pandemic environment.

According to Dallas News, there are 16,455 active listings in the DFW area, up almost 50% from last year. Home builders including D.R. Horton have slowed down starts in response to the decline in buyer demand. Texas is starting to see housing inventory levels increase, which is something that the real estate industry has not seen for several years. However, this comes as housing prices continue to increase. Right now, Dallas-Fort Worth is ranked third out of 20 metro areas in price increases. Dallas News reports that only Tampa and Miami saw higher price increases.