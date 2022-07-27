Raising Cane's CEO Buys 50K Lottery Tickets, Will Split Winnings With Employees

Todd Graves bought a lottery ticket for each of the chicken chain's 50,000 employees. Erik Mclean

Raising Cane's CEO Todd Graves purchased 50,000 Mega Millions lottery tickets, one for each of the 50,000 employees. According to NBC DFW, he will divvy up the winnings if he hits the $810 million jackpot. Todd Graves sent out a tweet showing a lottery machine printing Mega Millions tickets.

Graves told NBC that as soon as they heard how big the jackpot is, they couldn't miss out on the chance to win the Mega Millions and share it with their team. Graves said what they do at Cane's wouldn't be possible without their staff, and this is just a way to bring a little fun to the workplace.

Tuesday's Mega Millions jackpot reached $810 Million, making it the third largest in Mega Millions history and the fourth-biggest prize ever in the U.S. lottery. No tickets matched all five white balls and the gold Mega ball in Friday's drawing. Right now the odds of winning at a staggering one in 302.5 million. The chance of Cane winning this payout is still rather slim.

Raising Cane's co-CEO and COO AJ Kumaran spoke to TODAY, saying he bought the tickets for Graves. It took seven to eight hours to print out all the tickets. Kumaran said that times are tough and their employees see it. They see it at the grocery store and the gas station. The cost of all the tickets was $100,000. The Mega Millions is played in 45 states and Washington D.C. and the U.S. Virgin Islands. The lottery is overseen by state lottery officials.