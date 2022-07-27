Tarrant County Fire Continues to Spread

Fire in southern Tarrant County destroys at least three homes. Matt C/Unsplash

A grass fire spread to multiple buildings in southern Tarrant County. Fox 4 reports that the fire broke out in a rural neighborhood outside of Kennedale around 7 p.m. Three homes and five buildings have been affected by the fire.

NBC DFW reports investigators saying that the initial fire started in a kitchen before spreading to nearby grass and then to other buildings. Firefighters from neighboring cities including Rendon, Kennedale, Venus, Burleson, and Fort Worth responded to the fire. Firefighters remained on the scene putting out hot spots.

Tarrant County Fire Marshal Randy Renois says the heat is a big factor, taking a toll on the firemen. With Tarrant County facing drought conditions, more tankers were needed, so they shuttled additional tankers to the fire. Firefighters from neighborhood cities joined the effort to contain the fire.

WFAA reports so far, three homes have been destroyed and five other structures were damaged by flames. Firefighters slowed the fire's progression and that they are now in the clean-up phase. 16 agencies helped fight the flames. The American Red Cross is responding to help affected residents.

NBC DFW spoke to one resident, Hervey Duran who said he watched his home across the street as the flames spread. His house was not damaged but said it was a close call. Another resident, Elizabeth Taylor told WFAA that she lost her home and everything. These fires continue as the county is facing severe drought conditions and last month Tarrant County issued a 90-day ban on outdoor burning.