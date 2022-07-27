North Texas Veteran Gifted Mortgage Free Home

Operation Finally Home celebrates 200th home for a veteran in need. RK/Unsplash

A U.S. Navy veteran received a gift that she never believed she would obtain on her own. The non-profit Operation Finally Home handed her the keys to her own home, which is completely mortgage-free. Fox 4 reports that U.S. Navy Hospital Corpsman Third Class Luisa Velez and her son arrived at their new home on Tuesday.

The new residence in Irving is now the 200th dedication for a veteran through Operation Finally Home. According to Fox 4, Operation Finally Home started in 2005. Velez was deployed twice to Iraq in 2003 and 2004. She worked in military hospitals treating the most seriously wounded soldiers. Velez returned home with PTSD. Velez told Fox 4, that with her PTSD, she was put in a loop when she was dealing with sick people and injured people. She eventually took a step back from the field.

She now has her own business in the beauty industry, specializing in nails and lashes. Velez said that it's been an emotional journey. Operation Finally Home has helped her for years, she would be saving for years in order to buy a home. Operation Finally Home said this is their 200th home dedication. The non-profit was started in 2005 in Houston and has completed projects in 32 states.

Operation Finally Home founder Dan Wallrath told Fox 4 that they are looking forward to celebrating their 300th home in a few years. Building the home hit some snags due to soaring inflation and supply chain shortages. Velez told NBC DFW, that she and her son had been sharing the same room for several years.