H-E-B Expanding Into Rockwall County

H-E-B is continuing to expand into North Texas. RK/Unsplash

The popular Texas grocer H-E-B has purchased property in Rockwall, as the grocer continues to gobble up property for its expansion into North Texas. Dallas News reports that the property totals 12 acres on the corner of I-30 and John King Boulevard. The property sits east of multiple car dealerships.

H-E-B spokeswoman Mabrie Jackson confirmed the purchase for Dallas News but has not said a specific construction timeline. The grocer just purchased property in Prosper last week. This is the first property H-E-B has bought in Rockwall County. Rockwall is one of two biggest cities in Rockwall County, with a population of over 100,000. H-E-B would join a region that includes many major food retailers including Kroger, Tom Thumb, Whole Foods Market, Walmart, Aldi, Sprouts Farmers Market, Target, and Costco.

Dallas News reported that H-E-B is the largest Texas-based grocer with more than 400 stores in Texas and Mexico, with sales of over $36 billion last year. The grocery chain has been grabbing up land across Dallas-Fort Worth for years, with the goal to eventually expand into North Texas. H-E-B has multiple stores under construction in Collin County, two stores in Frisco and Plano will open this fall. Two stores in Allen and McKinney will open next summer.

Dallas News reports H-E-B is also working on expanding its distribution facilities in Temple, Texas. The new warehouse will support over 100 retail stores. Construction is expected to begin by the end of 2022 and construction is expected to be done by 2024.