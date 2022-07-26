DART Considering Payout to Cities For Transportation Projects

Dallas Area Rapid Transit is mulling over the idea of a one-time payout of $270 million in excess revenue to Dallas and 12 other cities. Mark Patterson/Unsplash

Dallas Area Rapid Transit is mulling over the idea of a one-time payout of $270 million in excess revenue to Dallas and 12 other North Texas cities, as long as those cities use the funds on transportation-related projects.

Dallas News reports that the DART board of directors could be signing off on the deal as early as August, which was discussed during a July 12 meeting, as a form of an olive branch to city officials who say their cities are being underserved by the transit agency. The proposition comes as DART challenges have impacted customers.

DART President and CEO Nadine Lee in March told the Dallas City Council, that the agency would make improvements after it was forced to shut down service amid winter storms. It was the first time DART had ever suspended bus service, leaving many riders who rely on the service. Dallas News reports that the agency is facing a driver shortage, causing delays and service cutbacks for a third of the system. DART recently redesigned its bus service, promising more frequent service. DART spokesman Gordon Shattles told Dallas News that the payout for each city is still being finalized.

The city of Dallas believes it could receive half around $134 million. The money is made up of $214 million in excess tax revenue collected between 2019 and 2021, as well as $55 million from a DART fund. Federal COVID relief funds allowed DART to bring in more money than usual. Dallas News reports that the money could be used for a dozen projects including bike lane upgrades, improving DART infrastructure and building curb ramps in compliance with the ADA.