Dallas Love Field Shooting Suspect Shot, Nobody Else Injured

A woman opened fire inside Dallas Love Field, leaving to an immediate shutdown of the airport. Emanu/Unsplash

Dallas police identified the woman who fired several shots inside Love Field Airport before police shot her. The woman, Portia Odufuwa, was taken to the hospital in an unknown condition. Fox 4 News reports that no motive has been determined.

Odufuwa is no stranger to law enforcement, she has a criminal record including an arrest for a bank robbery. Witnesses first noticed the woman, when she yelled that she was going to make an announcement. Cell phone video footage captured part of the chaos inside Dallas Love Field Airport.

Fox 4 reports that Odufuwa was dropped off at the airport just before 11 a.m. Witnesses say Odufuwa walked into the airport, went to the bathroom, changed clothes, and then opened fire with a handgun near the Southwest Airlines ticket counter.

Dallas Police Chief Eddie Garcia says that they didn't know where the individual was aiming, but the officers engaged the suspect, striking her in the lower extremities. Police took her into custody and transported her to Parkland Hospital.

According to Fox 4, Dallas Police and airport officials ordered an immediate evacuation. This led to the airport going into a ground stop, which would last hours. Those in the area who couldn't get out were pushed back into the lost luggage area. The FBI has been brought in as part of the investigation. Many flights were delayed or canceled due to the shooting. Fox 4 reports that the airport was eventually reopened with flights back on schedule. Police are still investigating the shooting.