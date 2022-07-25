Bob Stoops and Wade Phillips Returning to Coach in Dallas for XFL

Both Bob Stoops and Wade Phillips are returning to the game of football as coaches for the XFL. Dave Adamson/Unsplash

Former coach Bob Stoops is returning to Arlington's Choctaw Stadium in 2023 to coach XFL games. The rebooted professional football league made the announcement on Sunday when XFL owners Dany Garcia and Dwayne Johnson unveiled the XFL's eight-team locations, venues, and coaching staff.

Dallas News reports that the teams will be located in Houston, San Antonio, Washington, Seattle, Orlando, Las Vegas, and St. Louis. Games will begin in February. Stoops is the former Oklahoma coach and will run the Arlington team, which he previously did in 2020. Former Cowboys coach Wade Phillips will coach in Houston, while former NFL wide receiver Hines Ward coaches in San Antonio.

The XFL originally arrived in 2001 but fizzled out after a single season, but then attempted a comeback in 2020. Now it looks to make a comeback thanks in part to a broadcasting partnership with ESPN with the hopes of outperforming USFL.

The COVID pandemic halted operations in 2020, five weeks into its first season. The league has not played a game since. XFL executives hope fans can turn the XFL into a profitable venture, that both satisfy football lovers and provides a feeder for the NFL. According to Dallas News, Johnson said a key to rebuilding the league was to find iconic cities and venues for the teams.

The Dallas Renegades played at Choctaw Stadium, during the pandemic-shortened season, and a new team will return there in 2023. San Antonio, Las Vegas, and Orlando are the new homes for teams that are replacing New York, Los Angeles, and Tampa. A player draft is scheduled for the tall and games will begin February 18, 2023, six days after the NFL's Super Bowl.