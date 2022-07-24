4-Alarm Fire Leaves Dozens Displaced in Dallas

A four-alarm fire gutted a Dallas apartment complex leaving dozens homeless. Mat Napo/Unsplash

A four-alarm fire broke out at a Dallas apartment complex on Saturday, destroying eight units, and displacing 27 residents. Around 12:35 p.m., Dallas Fire-Rescue crews were dispatched to the apartment complex at 2948 Remond Drive in Southwest Dallas. According to CBS News, reports came in of a structure fire with three people still inside.

Firefighters arrived seeing flames pouring out of the front of the apartment complex on the first and second floors. Firefighters managed to make entry and rescue those trapped inside. All three escaped safely and were taken to a local hospital for evaluation.

Firefighters then turned gears toward a defensive operation, focusing on suppression. The fire made its way into the attic, and attention was turned toward the building's exterior. Dallas Fire-Rescue requested three and four-alarm responses for additional help, as firefighters continued to battle the flames.

Fox 4 reports that after more than three hours, crews put out the fire using ground lines and multiple ladder pipes. All eight units were left uninhabitable, leaving more than 20 residents and two dogs without a home. The American Red Cross has been brought in to help those left homeless.The cause of the fire is still being investigated.

Dallas News reports this is just the latest in a recent string of apartment fires, last Tuesday a fire damaged an apartment complex in Dallas. That fire in the 2600 block of Meyers Street, left four units damaged. That property was already suffering from poor conditions. The American Red Cross was also assisting those impacted by that fire as well.