North Texas Retailers Gobbling Up Vacant Store Space

DFW shops are getting gobbled up by businesses as construction slows down. Josue Ramos/Unsplash

As new construction begins to slow, retailers across North Texas are grabbing all the vacant store space that hit the market during the COVID-19 pandemic. According to Dallas News, only 6% of shopping space was available mid-year. That is among the lowest vacancy rates North Texas has seen. What adds to the low vacancy is the construction total and less square footage.

According to Dallas News, only 760,000 square feet of new retail projects are scheduled to open their doors in this year, the second-lowest amount of store construction the area has seen in decades. Most of the construction is being grabbed by grocers.

H-E-B is owning a third of the new square footage in 2022. Dallas News says that more grocers could match the housing demand that has grown over the last two years. Developers say increased construction costs are making it difficult to justify certain retail projects. With costs increasing, rental rates have to be increased, making most rates unaffordable for tenants. This has led to a delay of retail projects.

Dallas News says that retailers have filled many of the vacant spaces. Some of the tenants currently expanding into these vacant spaces includes PopShelf, Sprouts, Planet Fitness, LA Fitness, Dick's Sporting Goods, and Macy's Backstage. Restaurant spaces that were once dark during COVID are finally coming back online. Dallas News says that most of the remaining vacant retail space is in regional malls or shopping centers. Many of the shopping centers need to be refurbished to get into the current environment.