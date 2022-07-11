Parts of Texas Under Ozone Action Days

Parts of Texas are under Ozone Action Days, as the extreme weather continues to heat up Texas. RK/Unsplash

The extreme heat has caused the Texas Commission on Environmental Quality to issue Ozone Action Days for many parts of Texas. This all due to unhealthy amounts of ozone in the area. Ozone Action Days is in effect for Austin, Dallas-Fort Worth, El Paso and Tyler Longview. Fox 4 reports that all areas except DFW are said to go down to moderate levels for Monday and Tuesday.

Fox 4 reports that the TCEQ says that very hot temperatures, and abundant afternoon sunshine, could make ozone be unhealthy for sensitive groups, including those with lung disease, children and teens, older adults, and people who are outdoors for six or more hours a day.

It's being recommended that those who could be affected, reduce their exposure by shortening the amount of active outdoor time and doing less strenuous activities. Fox 4 says that ozone could reach the upper end of the moderate level or even higher in parts of Houston and San Antonio, and lower to middle levels in parts of Big Bend and Bryan-College Station. Dallas-Fort Worth, Houston, Tyler-Longview, and Waco-Killeen could see levels fall to low moderate.

According to NBC5, an Ozone Action Day is any day when the ground level of ozone, a pollutant is forecast to be at hazardous levels. Ground-level ozone is a respiratory toxic agent that can cause health problems when people breathe in high concentrations for several hours. The EPA has said to check the Air Quality Index at AirNow, and also to check with your doctor about the right decision for you.