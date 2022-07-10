Excessive Heat Cancels Outdoor Events in North Texas

North Texas is being hit was some extreme temperatures this week, leading to many events being canceled. Jeremy Bezanger/Unsplash

North Texas is feeling the record-temperature heat, causing organizers of outdoor events to delay or cancel the events because of safety issues. Fox 4 reports that the National Weather Service issued an excessive heat warning on Thursday, which continued through Saturday. The entire Dallas-Fort Worth area has been scorched by these increased temperatures.

Texans are seeing highs increase over 105 and heat indexes reaching far beyond 110. This ongoing excessive heat has become a major concern for the event organizers. The city of Irving delayed the start of the outdoor movie night at Heritage Park for safety. As the excessive heat warning arrived, the city decided to push back the event to 8 p.m. According to Fox 4, the city said they prefer to delay it rather than canceling it. The crowd size is usually 350, but it was smaller this week.

Unfortunately, Carrolton has decided to cancel their annual Christmas in July event. Sadly, they dont have any plans to reschedule it. Christmas in July is a major event for the city of Carrolton, it's a draw for families, especially for kids. NBC DFW reports the downtown event was set to feature a giant snow globe, photos with Santa, and even Christmas crafts. The decision was made after the city met with the emergency management team and the parks and recreation department. So it is sad to see it be canceled, but better to be safe than not be safe. Unfortunately, right now the temperatures don't appear to be getting lower anytime soon.