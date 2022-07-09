Small North Texas City Offering Free Medical and Dental Services to Residents

Ferris, Texas will soon offer free medical and dental care to its residents. Hush Naidoo Jade/Unsplash

A small community on the edge of the Dallas Fort-Worth area is working to provide free basic health care to everyone who lives there. According to Fox 4, the city of Ferris is holding a clinic with free dental services on Friday and Saturday. The event called Operation Ferris is a taste of a health care program that could serve as a model for other communities.

The program is bringing together volunteers who are offering free checkups, and dental care, all for the uninsured and under-insured residents. MD Pathways is getting ready to launch a health care program that provides free basic health care that includes doctors, nurses, and paramedics. The funding comes from federal funding, through which the city pays MD Pathways $55 per person for those who utilize the health care.

Ferris is the first city in Texas and possibly the country to find a way to help get every resident medical coverage at no cost to them. According to Fox 4, it will provide basic telemedicine and virtual visits, as well as a mobile component to every citizen. Their goal is to provide access to healthcare that doesn't require the level of care at an emergency department. Along with medical and dental coverage, they will also have a mental heal component to the coverage. According to Fox 4, the city has 40% of the population is under or uninsured. They are also in Ellis County, which is one of 60 Texas counties that does not have a public health department.