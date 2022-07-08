Gas Prices are Falling in Texas, But It's Unclear if It Lasts

Gas prices are starting to fall in Texas, but it's unclear if prices will stay low. Liophuki/Unsplash

Gas prices have been rising for a long time, causing a lot of pain at the pump. However, for now, it appears gas prices are starting to fall across Texas. Dallas News is reporting that gas prices have fallen 16 cents over the past week, this is the largest weekly drop this year. It is possible that this trend continues into the next few weeks.

Dallas News reports the average gas price is now $4.33 and some gas stations including Costco, Sam's Club, and Murphy USA are below $4 per gallon. Outside the D-FW area, Laredo, Texas is averaging less than $4 and other parts of the state are getting close to that as well. The falling gas price doesn't mean inflation is under control, it's rather recession fears driving crude oil prices down and an increase in the regional supply of oil.

According to Dallas News, Texas seeing a $5 per gallon average is unlikely, but there's no guarantee that the prices don't go back up for a short period of time. While they say there could be another few weeks of decline, the ongoing Russia-Ukraine war is a wildcard that could push prices back up again. Dallas News also highlights the fact that hurricane season is approaching and that can force refineries in Houston to shut down, leading to a price increase. Gas demand spiked before the 4th of July holiday weekend. Right now the only solid answer for drivers is that gas prices could be strongly influenced by weather and global issues.