James Caan Left His Mark on Dallas

Bottle Rocket has become a cult favorite film since the mid-90s. We're talking 1996, when Bill Clinton was president and the Dallas Cowboys had a winning team and claimed their last Lombardi Trophy on January 28, 1996. The very next month, Bottle Rocket arrived in theaters.

Dallas News reports Bottle Rocket was a milestone for Dallas filmmaking and the launchpad for some local stars including the Wilson brothers: Luke, Andrew and Owen, along with UT Austin classmate, and legendary director Wes Anderson. Anderson has been nominated for seven Academy Awards.

Dallas was reminded of the impact of Bottle Rocket when it learned of the passing of Hollywood legend James Caan, who is best known for playing Sonny in the best movie ever made, The Godfather. James Caan ended up receiving his only Oscar nomination for his role in The Godfather. When it comes to the city of Dallas, James Caan is better known for his performance in Bottle Rock as Mr. Henry. He was a key factor in making the movie a cult classic, while also becoming a local legend.

Dallas News reports Caan was born in the Bronx, and before his work in Bottle Rocket, he had starred in the '90s horror film Misery, alongside Kathy Bates. Bates is a graduate of Southern Methodist University, who won an Oscar for her performance in Misery. Caan also played the title role in Brian's Song, alongside Billy Dee Williams. As an actor, James Caan ended up starring in films alongside legends like Al Pacino, Billy Dee Wiliams and Kathy Bates.