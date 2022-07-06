State Fair of Texas Names Fried Food Semi-Finalists

The Texas Fair is back with the fried-food semi-finalists. Perry Merrity/Unsplash

After being held back by the pandemic, the State Fair of Texas is back in full swing. The State Fair's Big Tex Choice Awards are sweet, savory, and super-strange. Dallas News reports that the dish getting the most attention is Deep Fried Buc-ee's, a sweet treat made with Beaver Nuggets. Barbecue is getting some of the spotlights as well, with brisket cheese sticks, brisket biscuits, and barbecue meats wrapped in egg rolls, then fried. There is also a variety of Cajun-inspired treats.

The semi-finalists were pulled from 51 entries and will be slimmed down to just 10 Big Tex Choice Awards finalists this summer. Winners will then be declared a few weeks before the State Fair of Texas begins. Dallas News calls these winners the prom king and queens of the State Fair, drawing people from all over the world, ready to try these unique delicacies. Last year's Big Tex Choice Awards finalists were a disappointment.

Dallas News says these are the five most anticipated savory fried-food semifinalists at the State Fair of Texas:

1. Bayou Bowl: This is a mac and cheese dish that comes with shrimp and lump crab coated in garlic-scampi butter. On top, there's Cajun cream, sausage, and French bread.

2. Deep Fried BLT: Bacon and cheese are folded into a tortilla, then dipped into the deep fryer. Then it's cut in half and layered with cold lettuce, tomato, and mayo. It comes with a side of garlic Parmesan chips.

3. Deep Fried Lasagna: Each fried lasagna piece is topped with marinara, mozzarella and basil, then served with zucchini fries.

4. Texas Slide: Swap out the buns with two waffles, between which are chicken, steak, bell peppers, onions, and provolone. It comes with a side of syrup.

5. Turkey Leg Taquito: Shredded turkey leg meat gets mixed with cheese, bacon, and jalapenos, then put into a tortilla and fried. It comes with chips, queso, and two types of hot sauce.