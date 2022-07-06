H-E-B Looking to Hire 700 Employees For New North Texas Location

Texas grocery chain H-E-B is looking to hire 700 employees for its new location in Frisco. Tara Clark/Unsplash

The H-E-B grocery chain has become a popular destination for Texans across the state and now with a new location in Frisco, they are looking to hire 700 people during a job fair on Saturday. WFAA reports that positions are open for all levels, including full and part-time roles throughout the store including: bakery, deli, produce, seafood, and checkout lanes.

The job fair is scheduled for Saturday from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at H-E-B staffing office in Frisco. The Frisco store is set to open at Legacy Drive and Main Street, this fall. The grocery chain has additional stores under construction in Plano and McKinney. H-E-B benefits include $15 per hour, stock options and 401(k) plan, paid time off, and health insurance.

WFAA says that H-E-B is asking potential applicants to fill out an application online before arriving at the job fair. Those looking for jobs can also text "metro" to 8-1931 for a list of positions at the Frisco store. H-E-B is headquartered in San Antonio, and Texans have been dying to get a store in North Texas for quite some time. The grocery chain has not expanded into more populated areas until this year.

Most of H-E-B stores are in South and Central Texas. H-E-B has become a hotspot for shoppers in part to its unique shopping experience and very professional customer service. The chain was first launched in San Antonio at what was originally a military compound called the San Antonio Arsenal. A Texas icon that is known for being a major supply depot during World War I and World War II.