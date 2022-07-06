American Airlines Looking To Restart Flights to Multiple Cuban Cities

American Airlines is looking to restart flights to five cities in Cuba. Ricardo IV Tamayo/Unsplash

Fort-Worth-based American Airlines is hoping to resume flying to five cities in Cuba, after President Biden reversed a Trump-era policy limiting flights to the country. Dallas News confirms that American already flies to Havana six times a day and is now looking to get approval for flights to Santa Clara, Holguin, Santiago, Varadero, and Camaguey, with hopes of starting in November.

These flights would originate out of America's regional hub in Miami. Miami is also home to the United States' largest Cuban American community. According to Dallas News, these additional flights will enhance service between the United States and cities outside of Havana. The White House reopened flying possibilities to Cuba as part of a plan to expand some relations with Cuba. Relations with Cuba has been a tense subject between Democrats and Republicans for years.

American Airlines previously flew to the five cities between September 2016 and December 2019. However, that ended when the Trump administration suspended certain relations with Cuba, that had been expanded under the Obama administration. The Biden administration is looking to strengthen family ties and educational connections for the U.S. and Cuban people.

According to Dallas News, the State Department is letting Americans travel to Cuba for educational, professional, and research reasons, along with expanding economic ties. American is looking to fly once a day to Holguin, Santiago, Varadero, and Camaguey from Miami, and twice a day to Santa Clara. All fights except those to Santiago and Camaguey will use a 178-set Boeing 737.

Southwest and JetBlue both currently fly to Havana. American has been looking to take slots for flights that JetBlue has given up.