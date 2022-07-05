Dallas Brides Trimming Weddings as Inflation Rises

Brides are finding ways to reduce costs as inflation continues to increase across the Dallas-Fort Worth area. Sandy Millar/Unsplash

The impact of inflation is hitting Texas and that especially includes weddings. This summer, Second Rodeo Brewing in Fort Worth offered to hold a shotgun wedding for three couples, who had been bogged down by COVID delays and the increasing costs of wedding planning. Dallas News reports, that the brewing company wedding offer includes an officiant, live music, cowboys, beer bouquets, and guests.

Adrian Atilano and Adriana Becerra were one couple that won and was able to get married thanks to Second Rodeo Brewing. The couple told Dallas News, that they were not worried about rushing their big day and instead were focused on two larger expenses: a house and a baby on the way. The couple did not have to spend a dime on anything, except for parking.

However, others have not been as lucky, as their wedding costs continue to rise as inflation skyrockets. Vendors from cake makers, to photographers to makeup artists, have all raised their prices as their own costs have increased. According to Dallas News, in 2021, the average wedding cost was $27,063, up from $24,000 in 2019. These small vendors is what power the wedding industry and just like the average person, they are seeing the cost of goods rise as well. Dallas News says that in 2021, 38,000 couples got married in North Texas, while the average wedding cost in the D-FW area is $33,400. This leaves brides debating on what to do: go over budget, trim the guest list, or push it off until prices fall.