North Texas Seeing Gas Prices Slowly Falling

Gas prices are slowly falling in North Texas. Dawn McDonald/Unsplash

Texas has been bogged down by high gas prices, but during the holiday season, travelers moved forward as they began their Fourth of July holiday. According to Fox 4, nearly 47 million people hit the road for the holiday weekend.

People are still feeling the pain at the pump, but things are temporarily getting better. Right now the average price for gas in North Texas is $4.44, which is a noticeable drop from the record high of $4.84 two weeks ago. Fox 4 reports that multiple factors are making gas prices go higher, as well for when they fall. Refinery capacity remains low as the demand remains consistent. It's expected we will see high gas prices through the summer and probably the rest of 2022. Some travelers have had to limit their travel to visit family. Some drivers are spending $200 a week on gas.

Fox 4 says President Joe Biden called on Congress to approve a three-month gas tax holiday, which would save drivers 18 cents a gallon. However, it appears it will not pass and even lacks support from key Democrats. Both President Biden and multiple world leaders have discussed capping Russian oil because of their ongoing attack on Ukraine. Fox 4 reports that it's unclear what the effect of a possible Russian retaliation would have on oil and gas markets. Several states including Texas, Indiana, Delaware, and Wisconsin have managed to lower their average price. However, the price of gas in California is at an all-time high at $6.24 a gallon.