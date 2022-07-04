DFW Experiencing The Hottest Fourth of July in 13 Years

The DFW area is seeing some extreme 100 degree temperatures during the Fourth of July holiday weekend. Stephanie McCabe/Unsplash

The Fourth of July started out at a mere 81 degrees in the DFW area, making it the warmest start to the Fourth of July holiday since 2009. North Texas should be prepared for a rather hot and breezy holiday. CBS DFW reports that the high is expected to reach 100 degrees or more.

Over the past few days, North Texas has had some clouds build up in the afternoon, developing into a few storms. Sunday brought some rain to the northwest counties. That won't be happening today. North Texas is covered by a dome of high pressure, creating wall-to-wall sunshine. The feel like temperature will actually be close to the actual temperature, and that will continue through Tuesday. Wednesday will have feel-like temperatures over 105 degrees. Sunday marked a new string of 100-degree days in the Dallas-Fort Worth area, leading to the possibility of the longest streak in the past few years. All week long, we are expected to see triple digits.

As we move on from the Fourth of July holiday, CBS is reporting that this month will be hot and dry. It's possible we will see above-normal temperatures all the way into the third week of July. While this year may see some extreme summertime weather, it hasn't been like that normally. NBC 5 reports The average for the holiday is 94, with a low of 74. There has been only 11 times the Fourth of July has hit 100 degrees or greater. 1995 and 1976 both saw severe thunderstorms. In 1988 a tropical disturbance ended a massive heat wave and drought.