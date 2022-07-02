Engine and Tire Failed on Southwest Flight at Love Field

Passengers reported an engine and tire failed on a Southwest flight at Love Field. Miguel Angel Sanz/Unsplash

A group of passengers attempting to get from Dallas Love Field to Long Beach, they encountered some tense moments, leading to a major four-hour delay. According to Dallas News, Southwest Airlines Flight 850 was getting ready to take off, when the plane's engine failed and a tire blew. This led to the flight being halted on the runway for some repairs.

Dallas News reports that the pilots from Flight 850 canceled their takeoff procedures and stopped their aircraft. The plane ended up being towed to the gate, where customers deplaned and were transferred to a new aircraft after the lengthy four-hour delay. Passengers told the Dallas News that nobody on board was harmed. However, passengers were left on the plane for at least an hour, as workers replaced the blown tire.

Passengers boarded a new aircraft at 4:34 p.m. after a new captain arrived. Dallas News reports that two passengers applauded Southwest workers for how they handled the situation. Southwest ended up giving each passenger a $300 credit. Southwest Airlines told passengers that safety is their priority and ended up issuing an apology.

Dallas News reported that Southwest ended up describing the problems simply as a "mechanical issue." One family told Dallas News that they were aboard the flight, when they felt extremely hard breaking, feeling like turbulence. They also started to smell rubber. Staying positive, they said they were happy it happened before the plane took off. This latest mechanical issue is adding to the massive delays fliers are facing during the holiday weekend.