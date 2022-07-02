Dallas, TX

Engine and Tire Failed on Southwest Flight at Love Field

Larry Lease

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Pr6T7_0gSoSmxN00
Passengers reported an engine and tire failed on a Southwest flight at Love Field.Miguel Angel Sanz/Unsplash

A group of passengers attempting to get from Dallas Love Field to Long Beach, they encountered some tense moments, leading to a major four-hour delay. According to Dallas News, Southwest Airlines Flight 850 was getting ready to take off, when the plane's engine failed and a tire blew. This led to the flight being halted on the runway for some repairs.

Dallas News reports that the pilots from Flight 850 canceled their takeoff procedures and stopped their aircraft. The plane ended up being towed to the gate, where customers deplaned and were transferred to a new aircraft after the lengthy four-hour delay. Passengers told the Dallas News that nobody on board was harmed. However, passengers were left on the plane for at least an hour, as workers replaced the blown tire.

Passengers boarded a new aircraft at 4:34 p.m. after a new captain arrived. Dallas News reports that two passengers applauded Southwest workers for how they handled the situation. Southwest ended up giving each passenger a $300 credit. Southwest Airlines told passengers that safety is their priority and ended up issuing an apology.

Dallas News reported that Southwest ended up describing the problems simply as a "mechanical issue." One family told Dallas News that they were aboard the flight, when they felt extremely hard breaking, feeling like turbulence. They also started to smell rubber. Staying positive, they said they were happy it happened before the plane took off. This latest mechanical issue is adding to the massive delays fliers are facing during the holiday weekend.

Read full story in "NewsBreak" App

Comments / 1

Published by

I specialize in crime, entertainment and political stories. I have spent eight years as a freelance writer and journalist.

Dallas, TX
1660 followers

More from Larry Lease

Miami, FL

American Airlines Looking To Restart Flights to Multiple Cuban Cities

American Airlines is looking to restart flights to five cities in Cuba.Ricardo IV Tamayo/Unsplash. Fort-Worth-based American Airlines is hoping to resume flying to five cities in Cuba, after President Biden reversed a Trump-era policy limiting flights to the country. Dallas News confirms that American already flies to Havana six times a day and is now looking to get approval for flights to Santa Clara, Holguin, Santiago, Varadero, and Camaguey, with hopes of starting in November.

Read full story
Dallas, TX

Target Planning New Massive Shipping Hub in DFW

Fort Worth will be home to a new shipping hub for Target.Ryan Parker/Unsplash. A new Fort Worth warehouse project has landed a major tenant. The warehouse is a 1.24 million-square-foot industrial building on Insterstate 35W at Westport Parkway. Dallas News reports that the new warehouse is a project from Hillwood.

Read full story
1 comments
Dallas, TX

Dallas Brides Trimming Weddings as Inflation Rises

Brides are finding ways to reduce costs as inflation continues to increase across the Dallas-Fort Worth area.Sandy Millar/Unsplash. The impact of inflation is hitting Texas and that especially includes weddings. This summer, Second Rodeo Brewing in Fort Worth offered to hold a shotgun wedding for three couples, who had been bogged down by COVID delays and the increasing costs of wedding planning. Dallas News reports, that the brewing company wedding offer includes an officiant, live music, cowboys, beer bouquets, and guests.

Read full story
Texas State

North Texas Seeing Gas Prices Slowly Falling

Gas prices are slowly falling in North Texas.Dawn McDonald/Unsplash. Texas has been bogged down by high gas prices, but during the holiday season, travelers moved forward as they began their Fourth of July holiday. According to Fox 4, nearly 47 million people hit the road for the holiday weekend.

Read full story
Dallas, TX

DFW Experiencing The Hottest Fourth of July in 13 Years

The DFW area is seeing some extreme 100 degree temperatures during the Fourth of July holiday weekend.Stephanie McCabe/Unsplash. The Fourth of July started out at a mere 81 degrees in the DFW area, making it the warmest start to the Fourth of July holiday since 2009. North Texas should be prepared for a rather hot and breezy holiday. CBS DFW reports that the high is expected to reach 100 degrees or more.

Read full story
2 comments

Thousands of Flights Canceled During July 4th Holiday Weekend

With the 4th of July weekend underway, thousands of flights have been canceled all across the country.Owen Lystrup/Unsplash. Airlines are continuing to struggle to keep up with demand during the July 4th holiday weekend. Fox 4 reports that as of Sunday morning, more than 1,350 flights have been canceled. Over 3,000 flights have been canceled and nearly 30,000 flights were delayed. That's in addition to more than 2,000 flights that were canceled Thursday.

Read full story
7 comments
Dallas, TX

East Dallas Bar OT Tavern Set to Close After Years of Gun Violence Complaints

The OT Tavern is finally closing after facing countless complaints about gun violence near the bar.Ashley Byrd/Unsplash. The Fourth of July marks the end of the popular East Dallas bar, the OT Tavern. Dallas News reports that the bar received countless complaints about gun violence around the area. The bar will its last drinks on July 4.

Read full story
1 comments
Texas State

Multiple Burn Bans In Place Throughout Texas Ahead of Fourth of July Holiday

Multiple burn bans are in place as Texans are gearing up to celebrate the Fourth of July.Roven Images/Unsplash. North Texas is experiencing severe dry weather, leading to severe drought conditions and disaster declarations throughout Texas. Multiple disaster declarations have led to fireworks being banned in Parker, Johnson, Navarro, and Palo Pinto counties.

Read full story
Dallas County, TX

TWU Summer Camp Teaches Hearing Impaired and Non-Hearing Impaired Children to Learn Together

STEM summer camp brought together hearing-impared and non hearing-impaired students together for STEM learning.Josh Campbell/Unsplash. Texas Woman's University hosted a summer camp that brought together children with hearing and speech capabilities. The four day camp was for children between the ages of 5 and 12. They learned STEM: science, technology, engineering and math. Concepts were taught using LEGO blocks.

Read full story
Dallas, TX

Paternope Dallas Named 17th Best Pizza Place in America

A local Dallas pizzeria was named of the best pizza joints in the country.Pablo Pacheco/Unsplash. While Dallas might not be Italy and not be known as a pizza hot spot, it recently ranked 17 on a new list of the best pizzerias in the United States. The list was compiled by 50 TopPizza. According to 50 TopPizza, they are a guide to the best pizzas in Italy and around the world.

Read full story
Dallas, TX

American Airlines Offering 17% Pay Raise to Pilots Amid Contract Negotiations

American Airlines is offering a 17% raise to its pilots.Miguel Angel Sanz/Unsplash. American Airlines is now offering pilots a 17% pay raise as part of a new contract proposal. Dallas News reports that this contract proposal is similar to Chicago's United Airlines offered to its pilots. The proposal adds $2 billion in extra compensation to its pilots. The offer comes as the airline looks to increase its pilot ranks as it struggles to keep up with the demand amid the pilot shortage.

Read full story
2 comments
Texas State

Texas Schools Being Instructed to Check All Exterior Doors

Texas districts are working to improve security at schools.Taylor Wilcox/Unsplash. The Texas Education Agency has issued new safety guidance just weeks after the school shooting in Uvalde, which left 19 children and two adults dead. Dallas News reports that districts must inspect every exterior door of each campus prior to the start of the next school year.

Read full story
Dallas, TX

Travelers and Airlines Preparing for Busiest Summer Travel Weekend

Airlines and travelers are bracing for the holiday weekend travel.Marco Lopez/Unsplash. The fourth of July holiday weekend has arrived and airlines and travel officials are preparing for the busiest travel weekend of the summer. The 4th of July weekend arrives as the airline industry continues to deal with massive cancellations and delays, blamed on everything from pilot shortages, bad weather, poor planning and air traffic control staffing.

Read full story
Temple, TX

H-E-B Expanding Temple Warehouse to Support New Stores

H-E-B is looking to expand its Temple facility to handle the increased distribution across Dallas.Brittani Burns/Unsplash. San Antonio-based supermarket chain, H-E-B is expanding its Temple distribution facilities, by installing a new automated frozen distribution line. According to Dallas News, Temple EDC, the City of Temple, and H-E-B are in final negotiations to grow the facility by 325,000 square feet and creating more than 100 jobs. The retailer is currently working with the Temple Economic Development Corp to expand its facilities.

Read full story
1 comments
Dallas, TX

5 Essential Burger Joints in Dallas-Fort Worth

There are a number of burger joints you have to try in Dallas-Fort Worth.Jonathan Borba/Unsplash. Dallas-Fort Worth is chock-full of hamburger joints. They offer drive-thrus like Whataburger and In-N-Out and also classier sit-down restaurants.

Read full story
2 comments
Uvalde, TX

HEB and Butt Family Donate $10 Million to Replace Robb Elementary School

H-E-B and the Butt family are joining others in building a new safer elementary school in Uvalde.Kenny Eliason/Unsplash. H-E-B and the Butt family are committing $10 million to help build a new elementary campus in Uvalde. Fox 4 reports that the Butt family will work with stakeholders and organizations on the development of the project. Robb Elementary was the scene of a mass shooting that left 21 people dead.

Read full story

Flight Delays Surge Amid July 4th Holiday Travel

Flight delays are expected to increase during the Fourth of July holiday weekend.Anete Lusina/Unsplash. This year the Fourth of July falls on a Monday, making it a three-day weekend for many Americans. More than 47 million people will be hitting the road for some rest for Independence Day. AAA says they expect 3.5 million people to fly to their vacation destination. Air travel remains a top mode of transportation. Fox 4 News reports that flying will be pricey given the going rate for cheap tickets, which on average is $201 per ticket.

Read full story
Dallas, TX

Zillow Lays Off Employees As It Closes iBuying Business

Zillow has announced layoffs as they eliminate Zillow Offers.Avi Waxman/Unsplash. The popular housing company Zillow announced it is laying off 55 employees in Texas, as it moves away from the home-flipping business. Dallas News reports that the layoffs began in January with 33 and are continuing in phases until August.

Read full story
Houston, TX

Chevron Relocating Jobs to Texas

Energy giant Chevron is looking to transfer jobs to Texas.Luis Ramirez/Unsplash. As the economy continues to shift, more and more companies are moving to Texas, with Chevron being the latest. Dallas News reports that Chevron will keep its head offices in San Ramon California, while moving jobs to Texas. A serious blow to the Bay Area economy. The energy giant is also moving forward with selling its massive headquarters campus in San Ramon.

Read full story
8 comments

Comments / 0

Community Policy