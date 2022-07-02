TWU Summer Camp Teaches Hearing Impaired and Non-Hearing Impaired Children to Learn Together

STEM summer camp brought together hearing-impared and non hearing-impaired students together for STEM learning. Josh Campbell/Unsplash

Texas Woman's University hosted a summer camp that brought together children with hearing and speech capabilities. The four day camp was for children between the ages of 5 and 12. They learned STEM: science, technology, engineering and math. Concepts were taught using LEGO blocks.

The camp included children who are deaf, hard of hearing, and those who are not hearing impaired. According to NBC5, the deaf and the hearing children can realize that they are just like each other, and that they can have fun together. Some of these kids know what LEGOS are and already built some stuff, and some of the kids had no experience with LEGOS themselves.

According to NBC 5, one camper named Ava and is hard of hearing. She was told about the camp through her audiologist. She was so excited about the camp and told her family she wish it was longer. According to NBC 5, the camp gave her confidence in her capabilities as well as a genuine curiosity in STEM. The camp works to get these kids to go from thinking how they are different to think about what they can do.

Texas Women's University officials told NBC 5, that the camp benefits the counselors as well. The counselors are students within the school's deaf and hearing impaired program. One counselor who was at the camp told NBC 5, that he wants to become a nurse one day and wants to communicate with hard of hearing and deaf individuals. This will help expand the amount of help he can offer to people.