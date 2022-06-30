Temple, TX

H-E-B Expanding Temple Warehouse to Support New Stores

Larry Lease

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=33YLPb_0gQk2Iqa00
H-E-B is looking to expand its Temple facility to handle the increased distribution across Dallas.Brittani Burns/Unsplash

San Antonio-based supermarket chain, H-E-B is expanding its Temple distribution facilities, by installing a new automated frozen distribution line. According to Dallas News, Temple EDC, the City of Temple, and H-E-B are in final negotiations to grow the facility by 325,000 square feet and creating more than 100 jobs. The retailer is currently working with the Temple Economic Development Corp to expand its facilities.

H-E-B continues to open more stores and this bigger facility in Temple will be able to handle it. The existing facility is 1.05 million square feet and first opened in 2010. It was built to support 100 stores from Austin to Dallas. Temple is 130 miles south of Dallas and on the north-south route of I-35. According to Dallas News, the massive retailer has annual sales of $36 million and is currently in the permitting phase and said it plans to begin construction by the end of this year and complete the project in 2024.

Virtual Builders Exchange says that H-E-B currently has stores under construction in Frisco and Plano and are set to open later this year. Two more H-E-B stores are also under construction in McKinney and Allen, with planned openings in 2024. H-E-B has been working to expand into Dallas-Fort Worth with multiple stores. H-E-B's Dallas central Market division has five stores in Dallas, Fort Worth, Plano, and South Lake. The retailer also is expanding its Waxahachie store by 20,000 square feet. Assistant City Manager of Temple Erin Smith told Virtual Builders Exchange, they look forward to the new opportunities that this expansion will create.

