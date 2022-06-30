Dallas Launching Initiative To Hire More Skilled Workers

City of Dallas launches initiative to hire more skilled workforce. Mika Baumeister/Unsplash

Dallas Mayor Eric Johnson is working to create a more skilled workforce to compete with its neighbors. According to Fox 4 News, the program will pay for people to receive job training that will lead them to land higher-paying jobs.

Workforce Dallas is teaming up with non-profits to connect workers with free job training. These nonprofits will help workers find childcare and transportation. Fox 4 News reports that childcare and transportation are often barriers that keep people from finding a better job. Non-profit "For Oak Cliff" will be the launching pad for Mayor Johnson's new initiative. Mayor Johnson is trying to compete with Dallas' suburban neighbors which are drawing new employers at a much faster rate. Mayor Johnson acknowledges that the region is seeing lots of growth industry in the suburbs. Fox 4 reports that Johnson appointed Lynn McBee to the volunteer role of workforce czar.

Fox 4 News reports that most of the working poor are living in South Oak Cliff. In response to that fact, the City of Dallas will launch the program at For Oak Cliff first. Workforce Dallas is bringing training to high-need Dallas neighborhoods and will focus on four main industries that includes: transportation, logistics, healthcare, IT, and construction trades. According to Workforce Dallas, while the city is launching the program in South Oak Cliff, but they still want to connect anyone that is a resident of Dallas with job training and helping connect those people to transportation and childcare. Fox 4 News has reported that Workforce Dallas is funded entirely through philanthropy and companies.