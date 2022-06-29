5 Essential Burger Joints in Dallas-Fort Worth

There are a number of burger joints you have to try in Dallas-Fort Worth. Jonathan Borba/Unsplash

Dallas-Fort Worth is chock-full of hamburger joints. They offer drive-thrus like Whataburger and In-N-Out and also classier sit-down restaurants.

1. Bubba's 33

This hotspot might offer pizza and beer, but their burgers are the star of the show. The chain has a heavy presence throughout Texas, so you definitely will find one as you travel through the state. On Monday's they offer burgers a single-patty burger with three toppings for less than $9. One of Bubba's top locations is in The Colony.

2. Burger House

This burger joint has been in operation for over 70 years. This is a family-friendly establishment known for its crispy fries and thin burger patties. Their original location is at 6913 Hillcrest Ave in Dallas. They have additional locations in Dallas and Addison.

3. Fred's Texas Cafe

Fred's is a Fort Worth institution. When you visit you must order a FredBurger and fries. Of course, it wouldn't hurt to also offer their loaded queso and chips as an appetizer. They also offer their famous chicken-fried steaks. Fred's Texas Cafe is located in Forth Worth.

4. Goff's Hamburgers

Goff's is another institution worth visiting. It has a 70-year history in Dallas. It reopened in 2016 after a fire destroyed the popular burger joint in 2016. It is now located at 3032 Mockingbird Lane in Dallas.

5. Hat Creek Burger Company

Hat Creek Burger Company is starting to make its way into Dallas-Fort Worth. The first location in North Texas opened in McKinney in 2017. Ever since then locations have popped up in Allen, Coppell, Dallas, Keller, Frisco, Mansfield, Richardson, and Rowlett. Unlike the other burger joints, this place serves breakfast.