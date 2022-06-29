HEB and Butt Family Donate $10 Million to Replace Robb Elementary School

H-E-B and the Butt family are joining others in building a new safer elementary school in Uvalde. Kenny Eliason/Unsplash

H-E-B and the Butt family are committing $10 million to help build a new elementary campus in Uvalde. Fox 4 reports that the Butt family will work with stakeholders and organizations on the development of the project. Robb Elementary was the scene of a mass shooting that left 21 people dead.

The new campus will improve safety and security measures, as well as provide enhanced educational offerings. This new campus will include state-of-the-art safety and security measures. The location and design of the new campus have yet to be determined. Fox 4 says the school district is working closely with the community, donors, and stakeholders to gather ideas and feedback for the project.

The public can donate to the project by donating to the Uvalde CISD Moving Forward Foundation. This is a nonprofit charitable organization launched to help raise funds for the new elementary campus, as well as serve the ongoing needs of Uvalde CISD. In a press release from H-E-B, they announced a $10 million dollar donation. According to H-E-B, their first store in Uvalde opened in 1959, and since then the Uvalde people have become H-E-B's people. H-E-B applauds those who are supporting the community in need during this tragic time. Butt said that as the community continues to mourn the tremendous loss, his family and H-E-B are working to ensure the community can move forward from this tragedy.

Fox 4 reports that Robb Elementary was built in the 1960s and served 540 students in grades second through fourth. Following the tragic events, the school has been permanently closed, with plans in place for the school to be demolished.