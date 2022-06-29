Flight Delays Surge Amid July 4th Holiday Travel

Flight delays are expected to increase during the Fourth of July holiday weekend. Anete Lusina/Unsplash

This year the Fourth of July falls on a Monday, making it a three-day weekend for many Americans. More than 47 million people will be hitting the road for some rest for Independence Day. AAA says they expect 3.5 million people to fly to their vacation destination. Air travel remains a top mode of transportation. Fox 4 News reports that flying will be pricey given the going rate for cheap tickets, which on average is $201 per ticket.

AAA Travel said that the volume of travelers they expect to see over the holiday is a sign that summer travel is kicking into high gear. AAA said they saw the demand for travel increase and it has yet to let up. People are looking for a break and despite things costing more, they still want to take that much-needed vacation.

Air travelers are facing not just expensive flights, but also delays and cancellations that has been reported nationwide for weeks leading up to the upcoming Fourth of July Weekend. Flight Aware has reported that more than 17,000 flights have been delayed with over 2,000 flights canceled across the country.

Airports that are faced with the most cancellations include Charlotte, LaGuardia, Newark Liberty, and Reagan National Airport. Fox 4 reports that Airlines for America, which represents the largest carriers, said it wants to know what the FAA's staffing plans are for the holiday weekend. Fox 4 report that Southwest Airlines have been hiring pilots since 2021 to replace those who took buyouts, which the airline offered in 2020, when COVID caused air travel to plummet.