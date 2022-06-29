Dallas, TX

Zillow Lays Off Employees As It Closes iBuying Business

Larry Lease

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2DUPv6_0gP4HIVI00
Zillow has announced layoffs as they eliminate Zillow Offers.Avi Waxman/Unsplash

The popular housing company Zillow announced it is laying off 55 employees in Texas, as it moves away from the home-flipping business. Dallas News reports that the layoffs began in January with 33 and are continuing in phases until August.

The layoffs are due to the end of the company's Zillow Offers business. Zillow would buy, fix and sell homes for profit in markets across the country including Dallas-Fort Worth. According to Dallas News, the affected employees were working for an office in Coppell, but the employees were based throughout Texas. Zillow said in a statement that the affected employees are receiving a severance package that includes 10 weeks of pay and six months of benefits.

Zillow announced last fall, that it would be shutting down Zillow Offers and reducing its workforce by 25% over several quarters. Zillow Group CEO Rich Barton said at the time that forecasting home prices was more unpredictable than what they expected and that growing the business would lead to too much volatility. Geekwire reported that Zillow originally projected an annual revenue of $20 billion by 2024 from the home-flipping program, but the unpredictability proved too much for the company.

According to Dallas News, Zillow has paid off all of its debt related to buying homes in April, earlier than they thought they would. Zillow is not the only real estate industry company to lay off employees amid the unstable market conditions. Mortgage lender First Guaranty Mortgage Corp. said they have terminated 428 of its 565 employees.

Read full story in "NewsBreak" App
# Dallas real estate# Zillow layoffs# Zillow real estate# Dallas housing market

Comments / 0

Published by

I specialize in crime, entertainment and political stories. I have spent eight years as a freelance writer and journalist.

Dallas, TX
1509 followers

More from Larry Lease

Dallas, TX

American Airlines Offering 17% Pay Raise to Pilots Amid Contract Negotiations

American Airlines is offering a 17% raise to its pilots.Miguel Angel Sanz/Unsplash. American Airlines is now offering pilots a 17% pay raise as part of a new contract proposal. Dallas News reports that this contract proposal is similar to Chicago's United Airlines offered to its pilots. The proposal adds $2 billion in extra compensation to its pilots. The offer comes as the airline looks to increase its pilot ranks as it struggles to keep up with the demand amid the pilot shortage.

Read full story
Texas State

Texas Schools Being Instructed to Check All Exterior Doors

Texas districts are working to improve security at schools.Taylor Wilcox/Unsplash. The Texas Education Agency has issued new safety guidance just weeks after the school shooting in Uvalde, which left 19 children and two adults dead. Dallas News reports that districts must inspect every exterior door of each campus prior to the start of the next school year.

Read full story
Dallas, TX

Travelers and Airlines Preparing for Busiest Summer Travel Weekend

Airlines and travelers are bracing for the holiday weekend travel.Marco Lopez/Unsplash. The fourth of July holiday weekend has arrived and airlines and travel officials are preparing for the busiest travel weekend of the summer. The 4th of July weekend arrives as the airline industry continues to deal with massive cancellations and delays, blamed on everything from pilot shortages, bad weather, poor planning and air traffic control staffing.

Read full story
Temple, TX

H-E-B Expanding Temple Warehouse to Support New Stores

H-E-B is looking to expand its Temple facility to handle the increased distribution across Dallas.Brittani Burns/Unsplash. San Antonio-based supermarket chain, H-E-B is expanding its Temple distribution facilities, by installing a new automated frozen distribution line. According to Dallas News, Temple EDC, the City of Temple, and H-E-B are in final negotiations to grow the facility by 325,000 square feet and creating more than 100 jobs. The retailer is currently working with the Temple Economic Development Corp to expand its facilities.

Read full story
1 comments
Dallas, TX

5 Essential Burger Joints in Dallas-Fort Worth

There are a number of burger joints you have to try in Dallas-Fort Worth.Jonathan Borba/Unsplash. Dallas-Fort Worth is chock-full of hamburger joints. They offer drive-thrus like Whataburger and In-N-Out and also classier sit-down restaurants.

Read full story
2 comments
Uvalde, TX

HEB and Butt Family Donate $10 Million to Replace Robb Elementary School

H-E-B and the Butt family are joining others in building a new safer elementary school in Uvalde.Kenny Eliason/Unsplash. H-E-B and the Butt family are committing $10 million to help build a new elementary campus in Uvalde. Fox 4 reports that the Butt family will work with stakeholders and organizations on the development of the project. Robb Elementary was the scene of a mass shooting that left 21 people dead.

Read full story

Flight Delays Surge Amid July 4th Holiday Travel

Flight delays are expected to increase during the Fourth of July holiday weekend.Anete Lusina/Unsplash. This year the Fourth of July falls on a Monday, making it a three-day weekend for many Americans. More than 47 million people will be hitting the road for some rest for Independence Day. AAA says they expect 3.5 million people to fly to their vacation destination. Air travel remains a top mode of transportation. Fox 4 News reports that flying will be pricey given the going rate for cheap tickets, which on average is $201 per ticket.

Read full story
Houston, TX

Chevron Relocating Jobs to Texas

Energy giant Chevron is looking to transfer jobs to Texas.Luis Ramirez/Unsplash. As the economy continues to shift, more and more companies are moving to Texas, with Chevron being the latest. Dallas News reports that Chevron will keep its head offices in San Ramon California, while moving jobs to Texas. A serious blow to the Bay Area economy. The energy giant is also moving forward with selling its massive headquarters campus in San Ramon.

Read full story
8 comments
Dallas, TX

Dallas Wheelchair Football Team Competing Nationally

New Dallas Wheelchair football team will compete nationally.Dave Adamson/Unsplash. There's a new sports team in Texas. Irving non-profit Rise Adaptive Sports was holding tryouts for its new wheelchair football team. Fox 4 News is creating a team of players that will compete in national tournaments in the USA Wheelchair Football League.

Read full story
Dallas, TX

American Airlines Triples Pay For Regional Pilots

American Airlines is offering triple pay bonuses amid pilot shortage.Miguel Angel Sanz/Unsplash. American Airlines is bumping up pay bonuses for pilots of two regional carriers in July. This comes in the form of triple the hourly wage for those who are willing to fly during their scheduled time off during the busy travel season.

Read full story
Dallas, TX

5 Best Hot Dogs in Dallas to Eat This Summer

Dallas is home to several great spots to find the perfect hot dog.The Black Rabbit/Unsplash. It's always come second to hamburgers and sandwiches, but the hot dog is as amazing as it is overlooked. From street vendors selling hotdogs in a parking lot to locally-sourced sausages, Dallas is home to plenty of hot dogs that are much better than your average hot dog.

Read full story
1 comments
Dallas, TX

Delta Wins Lawsuit Keeping them at Dallas Airport

Delta Airlines Win Suit to Remain at Dallas-Love Field.Miguel Angel Sanz/Unsplash. Delta Airlines has won a lawsuit that will allow them to continue operating flights at Dallas Love Field for another six years. Fox 4 News, reports that the settlement was approved by a city council. The agreement passed without debate, ending a long court battle over gates at the airport, dominated by Southwest Airlines.

Read full story
Dallas, TX

Protestors, Counter-Protestors Descend on Downtown Dallas Amid Roe v Wade Reversal

Protesters and counter-protesters descended on Dallas streets to protest the decision by the Supreme Court to reverse Roe v. Wade.Clay Banks/Unsplash. On Friday, workers at the Earle Cabell Federal Building boarded up windows and setup gates around the building in anticipation of what could be coming. As the day came to a close, hundreds of people descended onto the street to protest the Supreme Court's end Roe V. Wade. CBS DFW says many locals were devastated to see the news.

Read full story
12 comments

MedStar Seeing Heat-Related Calls Increase As North Texas Heatwave Continues

MedStar is seeing calls increase as the heat continues to rise in North Texas.Camilo Jimenez/Unsplash. Extreme heat has taken over North Texas and is plaguing people, who feel okay one day and end up feeling sick the next. According to Fox 4, the emergency service provider MedStar is seeing an increase in heat-related calls.

Read full story
Texas State

Texas Footing the Electric Bill Even More As State Increases Power Reserves

Electric utility costs are going to increase for customers.Matthew Henry/Unsplash. The Electric Reliability Council of Texas has been ordered to make some changes to the state's power grid, and this will lead to Texans to foot even higher utility bills. According to Fox 4, these changes wereordered after last year's winter storm that caused severe power outages across Texas.

Read full story
2 comments
Dallas, TX

VHS of Back to the Future Sold at Auction for $75,000

Heritage Auctions in Dallas auctioned off a mint-condition VHS copy of Back to the Future that sold for $75,000.Frederick Warren/Unsplash. Dallas Heritage Auctions held an auction, where a videotape of Back to the Future owned by actor Tom Wilson sold for $75,000. Tom Wilson is best known for playing Biff in the Back to the Future trilogy. Wilson managed to keep the tape shrink-wrapped and in near-mint condition.

Read full story
Dallas, TX

Electric Scooters Possibly Returning to Dallas

Electric scooters could return to the Dallas area if all goes well.Okai Vehicles/Unsplash. It's been two years since the City of Dallas put a stop to electric scooters from operating around Dallas. However, they are poised for a comeback, this time with stricter regulations. According to WFAA, concerns over safety and clutter led the City of Dallas to tell companies like Uber and Lyft to cease electric scooter operations in September 2020.

Read full story
Dallas, TX

Southwest Airlines Pilots Protesting Amid Contract Negotiations

Southwest Airlines pilots are protesting amid contract negotiations.Miguel Angel Sanz/Unsplash. At least 1,300 Southwest Airlines pilots are protesting at Dallas Love Field. The protest comes amid tense contract negotiations. The union represents 8,000 pilots at the Dallas-based Southwest Airlines. According to Dallas News, pilots are protesting because of the inefficient scheduling practices are making life hard on pilots.

Read full story
3 comments
Dallas, TX

Allen Juvenille Curfew Will Remain in Effect for The Next Three Years

Citywide juvenile curfew remains in place in Allen for the next three years.Parker Gibbons/Unsplash. The Allen City Council has approved extending its juvenile curfew ordinance. The decision was decided in a unanimous vote on Tuesday night. Dallas News says the ordinance would subject all minors over the age of nine and under the age of 17 to a citywide curfew of 11 p.m. to 6 a.m. on Sundays through Thursdays and 12:01 a.m. to 6 a.m. on Saturdays and Sundays.

Read full story
3 comments

Comments / 0

Community Policy