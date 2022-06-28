Chevron Relocating Jobs to Texas

Energy giant Chevron is looking to transfer jobs to Texas. Luis Ramirez/Unsplash

As the economy continues to shift, more and more companies are moving to Texas, with Chevron being the latest. Dallas News reports that Chevron will keep its head offices in San Ramon California, while moving jobs to Texas. A serious blow to the Bay Area economy. The energy giant is also moving forward with selling its massive headquarters campus in San Ramon.

Chevron announced that it will cover relocation costs for some of its staff to move from San Ramon to Texas. Chron reports that Chevron's headquarters will be relocated into a more modern leased facility. They have not announced where the new headquarters will be, but a new business park next to the current office space offers office space to tenants like Chevron. The transition is expected to happen during the third quarter of 2023.

Chevron currently owns an office tower in Houston that was the original headquarters for energy company Enron. Dallas News says the company is looking to build a second office tower in Houston. Chevron has a 140-year history of operations and partnerships through California and will remain headquartered there. The energy giant managed to earn just $20.50 billion on a revenue of $176 billion over the 12 months that ended in March, according to Dallas News. Chevron continues to grow as a company and its staff has grown to almost 6,000 people. Dallas News reports that the current real estate market provides Chevron the opportunity to find the right size office space to meet the needs of the headquarters-based employee population.