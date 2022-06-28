American Airlines Triples Pay For Regional Pilots

American Airlines is offering triple pay bonuses amid pilot shortage. Miguel Angel Sanz/Unsplash

American Airlines is bumping up pay bonuses for pilots of two regional carriers in July. This comes in the form of triple the hourly wage for those who are willing to fly during their scheduled time off during the busy travel season.

Dallas News reports that the pay bonuses are for Envoy as well as pilots at Piedmont. The bonuses come after DFW-based American already bumped up pay for pilots with a new contract two weeks ago. This resulted in a 50% flying bonus through 2024 along with large pay increases.

The "critical coverage" pay for July is part of an ongoing program for pilots, that is only used for the busiest days because it pays more than $550 an hour for regional captains, which is more than what main American Airlines pilots make. Dallas News reports that the massive 300% pay rate is only good for what is known as "open time." This is time when pilots are not regularly scheduled. The airline is still evaluating its schedule to see exactly which and how many days pilots will qualify for the triple pay rate.

These types of bonus pays are used during busy stretches and holiday weekends. Dallas News says Envoy doesn't expect any shortage of pilots this month. This incentive will be available all month, but the triple pay will only be available when extra flight shifts are open. Dallas News has been reporting that American Airlines and other major airlines have been trimming flights even as demand from passengers increases. American has been cutting flights to four small regional airports in Ohio, Iowa, and New York. The airline has also parked 100 regional jets. July 1st is expected to be the busiest day of the summer.